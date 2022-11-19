No religion is bad, never joined hands with Pak: Farooq Abdullah

He also said that they never joined with Pakistan. "We never joined hands with Pakistan. Jinnah had come to meet with my father, but we denied to join hands with him. We are glad for it, people in Pakistan are not empowered."

Farooq Abdullah also questioned jobs promised by the governor. "We were promised 50,000 jobs here, where are they? Our doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, and our children are all unemployed. This cannot be done by a Governor, you cannot hold him accountable. Elections are important."

On Friday, it was reported that the Farooq Abdullah stepped down as president of National Conference. However, it was said later that he would remain the president till the election for the presidential post of the party will be conducted on December 5.

(With input from ANI)