No place for the cruel: Rename all roads named after Aurangzeb says Agra Mayor

The comment comes in the wake of a recent visit made by AIMM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi to the tomb of Aurangzeb. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) questioned the need for the tomb and said that it should be destroyed.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking on the 400th birth anniversary of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur said that Bahadur had stood like a rock against Aurangzeb's tyranny. The Red Fort is witness that even though Aurangzeb severed many heads, he could not shake our faith, the PM also said.

The Gyanvapi Mosque is believed to be built by the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The courts are seized off matters in which it is claimed that the Kashi Vishwanath Temple built over 2,000 years back was demolished by Aurangzeb to build the Mosque.