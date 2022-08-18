No one knows what developments will take place after 2023 poll results: HD Kumaraswamy

The former Chief Minister said this after a Vokkaliga community event here, in which he shared the stage with State Congress president D K Shivakumar, who cryptically spoke about his Chief Ministerial aspirations and sought the community's support.

Kumaraswamy and Shivakumar are influential leaders from the Vokkaliga community, which has predominant presence in the old Mysuru or southern Karnataka region.

''I'm in my own struggle (political), we will put in our party's effort, you put in yours. Who knows God will give power to whom... No one knows what developments will take place after the poll results,'' Kumaraswamy said in response to a question on whether he would stand in support of Shivakumar if the situation arises.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the Congress leaders, in the 2018 poll campaign, had appealed to people to not vote for JD(S), alleging that it was BJP's 'B team', and thereby ensured the regional party doesn't get community (minority/Muslim) votes. ''...but, we (JDS) joined hands with the same Congress after the polls. Who knows what will happen in the next election. Let the election result come, we will discuss it after that,'' he added.

Responding to a question on Shivakumar's Chief Ministerial aspirations, Kumaraswamy said it is not in his hands, and noted that, for it to happen he has to ''overtake'' Siddaramaiah, who is another aspirant for the post, in case the Congress comes to power.

''Will he (Siddaramaiah) let him (Shivakumar) become the Chief Minister so easily?'' he asked.

Siddaramaiah (Congress Legislature Party leader) and Shivakumar are nursing ambitions for the top post in the event of Congress coming to power, and are involved in a game of political oneupmanship. Asked if would join hands with Shivakumar in case there is a possibility of him becoming the Chief Minister, he said, ''They (Shivakumar and Congress) already feel that they have got a clear majority.''

Earlier, speaking at the event that was attended by Voikkaliga community seers -- Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji of the Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math and Nanjavadutha Swamiji of Spatikapuri Mutt -- Shivakumar spoke about his aspirations and sought the community's support.

''Lots of opportunities will come in the days to come. I will leave it to your discretion. I have told seers with folded hands to welcome 'Lakshmi' (Goddess of wealth) who is about to come to your doorstep in the form of light, it is left to them to welcome or not,'' he said.

''I will talk about politics next time...there is an ambition to give strong leadership to the community and create an impressive mark, need your blessings...D K Shivakumar is your son, you have stood by me during my difficult times, I'm sure that you will stand by me in the future too,'' he added.

Shivakumar, too, had earlier sought the community's backing for him to become the Chief Minister.

Referring to him being the only Vokkaliga to be the KPCC president after S M Krishna (who later went on to become Chief Minister), Shivakumar, while citing the example of how Dalits would want one of their own to become the Chief Minister, had recently, said: ''Every community has self-respect. Let our community come together.''