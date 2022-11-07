No news about 2 Arunachal youths who went missing from near China border in August

Two youths named Bateilum Tikro (33) and Bayingso Manyu (35) had left their homes on August 19. They had reportedly gone to the mountains in search of medical plants. However, they never returned and were last seen on August 24 by some villagers, according to a report in ANI.

Itanagar, Nov 07: The two youths, who have been missing since August 24 along the Indo-China border in the Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh, have not been found even after two months.

The duo had taken bedding and food items for 15-20 days. As they did not return even after 45 days, the family members of the youths filed missing complaint at Khupa village police station on October 9.

The families suspect that the youths might have possibly entered China from where they might have been abducted by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). The brother of Bayingso Manyu had stated that his younger sibling had gone to the jungle in the past several times, but this is the first time that he has not returned for so long.

It may be recalled that the PLA had abducted five youths from the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh in September 2020 and released them a few weeks later. Also, a boy named Miram Tarom was abducted by PLA on January 18 this year from the Upper Siang district of the border state. He was also released, later.

The villagers in the past had claimed that people accidentally cross the LOC when they climb the mountains to get medicinal plants and get abducted by the Chinese army.