No new VAT or tax hike in near future: Yogi

Mr Adityanath said the amount collected from the public will be spent on developmental and public welfare works, according to an official statement.

. .

He directed that for financial year 2022-23, concrete efforts should be made pertaining to revenue collection with an aim to collect ₹ 1.50 lakh crore as Goods and Services Tax (GST) and VAT.

The chief minister also directed officials that the number of GST-registered traders should be increased to 4 lakh in the next 6 months.

The traders should be told about the benefits of GST registration/return, the statement said quoting the chief minister.