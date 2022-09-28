No more speculations! Chinese Prez Xi appears before media

President Xi visited an exhibition on the achievements of the Chinese Communist Party and China over the past decade, according to a Xinhua report.

Before his appearance in the public, it was heavily speculated that the Chinese president was placed under house arrest, and rumours of a coup in China were rife on social media as well. The last time President Xi appeared in the media was when he participated in the SCO summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. After returning to China, all the social media flooded with rumours that Xi was under house arrest.

One of the users wrote on Twitter, "#PLA military vehicles heading to #Beijing on Sep 22. Starting from Huanlai County near Beijing & ending in Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province, entire procession as long as 80 KM. Meanwhile, rumor has it that #XiJinping was under arrest after #CCP seniors removed him as head of PLA."

Also, some Chinese social media handles had said that the Chinese Communist Party seniors removed President Xi as head of the Peoples Liberation Army (PLA).

Chinese netizens even claimed that Beijing was under military seizure.