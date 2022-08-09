No morality, he should be ashamed: Union minister RK Singh slams Nitish for dumping BJP

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday resigned as the chief minister signalling the end of his alliance with the BJP in the state.

Nitish Kumar on Tuesday met Governor Phagu Chauhan and tendered his resignation as chief minister of the NDA government in Bihar. He said the decision to sever ties with the NDA was taken by his party, the JD(U).

Kumar is expected to form a fresh government, armed with the support of the entire opposition, including the RJD and the Left parties.

After meeting Chauhan, Kumar went to the residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi to confabulate with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Before submitting his resignation, he held a meeting with all Janata Dal (United) MLAs on the break-up with the BJP. All MLAs and MPs of the party supported Kumar's decision and said that they were with him. They also asserted that they will continue to support Nitish Kumar in his decision.