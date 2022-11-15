'No Money for Terror' conference shows India’s zero tolerance policy towards terror

In this regard, the Third Ministerial, 'No Money for Terror' conference will be held in India next week and this would further India's efforts to build both understanding and cooperation among the nations on this issue.

New Delhi, Nov 15: Global terrorism has always been a concern and India has spoken about the need to cooperate in order to beat this menace. India has said that cooperation from more countries is the need of the hour as we get prepared to counter global terror, cyber terror and terror funding.

With India hosting the 'No Money for Terror' conference, the focus of the international community would now be on India to come up with a strategy against global terror

The challenges:

With events across the world changing at such a rapid pace, the challenges have only increased. Cyber terror remains a major concern with terrorists upgrading capabilities and using sophisticated tools. In this context newer strategies and deeper cooperation has become all the more important.

India is a key player in this and is the only country where two global anti-terrorist conferences have been held in a single year. In October, India held two global events - the Interpol Annual General Meeting in Delhi and a special session of the UN Anti-Terrorism Committee in Mumbai and Delhi. The 'No Money for Terror' conference will be held on November 18-19.

Importance of the meet:

"Hosting of the NMFT conference shows the importance being given by the Modi government to the issue of international terrorism as well as its zero tolerance policy against the menace. The conference aims to progress the discussions on combating terrorist financing held by the international conferences in Paris (2018) and Melbourne (2019). It also intends to include discussions on technical, legal, regulatory and cooperation aspects of all facets of terrorism financing," read a statement released by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The discussions would be on global trends in terrorism and financing of terrorism, use of formal and informal channels of funding of terrorism, emerging technologies and international cooperation required to address terrorism financing and related challenges.

Why India matters:

Officials tell OneIndia that this is important considering the fact that India has faced the challenge of terrorism in almost all forms. The problem continues to exist in many parts, be it in the form of fedayeen strikes, cyber terror or radicalisation.

Hence India would be the best host of this conference as it has faced and continues to deal with the problem, the official also explained. This also goes on to show the importance the government has given to problem and how it wants to play a lead role in counter the menace. While different countries face terror in different forms and scales, the overall problem remains one. Further hosting the conference also shows how the Indian government is continuing with its zero tolerance policy towards terrorism, the officer also explained.