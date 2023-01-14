No mention of Kashmir in joint statement by Pakistan-UAE

The joint statement issued by both the sides said that the two leaders discussed initiatives to enhance cooperation in political, defence, economic, commercial and cultural areas. They also discussed developing joint ventures and strengthening collaboration in the human resource sector. During his visit, Sharif also thanked the UAE president Al Nahyan for the humanitarian aid the country offered to Islamabad to tackle the floods. Pakistan however did not raise any issue related to Kashmir during the talks.

"With a view to developing tangible and meaningful bilateral cooperation in key areas, the two sides agreed to intensify consultation and coordination geared to strengthening strategic partnership and cooperation, particularly in the field of information and communication technologies and work together for bridging the digital divide," the joint statement read.

The Pakistan Prime Minister was on a visit to the UAE on January 12 and 13. This is Sharif's third visit after he assumed office.

"The two sides signed a Memoranda of Understanding in the field of combating human trafficking, information exchange, and between the diplomatic academies of both countries," the statement also read.

Pakistan's foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto had recently raked up the Kashmir issue during a meeting convened to debate the New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism under India's December presidency of the UNSC.

His statements on India were not supported by any of the G20 countries. External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar said that the credibility of the UN depends on its effective response to key challenges of our time, be it pandemic, climate change or terrorism.

He said, that certainly applies to cross border terrorism. Nor can hosting Osama Bin Laden and attacking a neighbouring parliament serve as the credentials to sermonise before this council.