No Love Jihad? Listen to Nimisha alias Fathima and Ayesha alias Sonia Sebastin

Lets speak about Nimisha and Sonia:

Nimisha was converted and her name change to Fathima. Nimisha was forced into conversion in 2017 at Kerala. She was then taken to Afghanistan and made to join the Islamic State. Fathima was arrested by the Afghanistan police in 2020 and during her interrogation she confessed that she had been trapped by a Pakistan backed group which was into converting girls to Islam.

Nimisha got married in the seventh month of her pregnancy and then left for Afghanistan where she was told that she would lead a truly Islamic life. She was also told that every true Muslim would have to play a role in establishing the Caliphate. Instead of leading a truly Muslim life, she was being trained for Jihad, she said during her questioning.

The case of Ayesha alias Sonia Sebastin is no different. Another case of brain-washing which led to her becoming Ayesha. She said in a video that was released by the Strat News Global that she and her husband, Abdullah Rashid were upset with the Islamic State.She too said that she had moved to Afghanistan to lead an Islamic life under the rule of the Caliphate, but on reaching there they realised that people were not even going to Mosques.

Kerala needs the law the most:

While many states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh have implemented laws against such incidents of Love Jihad, states such as Kerala need it the most. The Intelligence Bureau has very often flagged such issues of trapped conversions. A woman from Kerala had recently spoken about a person called Mushabeer who she fell in love with. He however later began pressurising her to convert to Islam and threatened to pour acid on her if she failed to. This was narrated by her at an adalat that was held in Pathanamthitta district in August 2019.

An official tells Oneindia that one may term it what ever they want, but cases of forced conversion are illegal. While there is freedom of religion, the law does not give anyone the right to forcibly convert a person against their wishes. In Kerala what was found was a clear pattern and scores of girls were being trapped by Muslim boys loaded with Gulf cash.

In Uttar Pradesh "UP Vidhi Virudh Dharma Samparivartan Pratishedh Adyadesh 2020" (prohibition of unlawful religious conversion), states that the marriage will be declared as null and void if the sole intention of the same is to change a girl's religion. States like Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Karnataka to have similar laws.