Washington, Apr 26 : It has been confirmed that Twitter, the largest micro-blogging platform in the world, was sold to Elon Musk for a $44 billion deal on Monday.

Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal has told employees that the future of the social media firm is uncertain as no one knows which direction things will go in. According to a Reuters report, Agrawal was speaking at a company-wide town hall meeting.

"Once the deal closes, we don't know which direction the platform will go," Agrawal said.

Possibility of Layoffs?

Putting the employees' minds to ease, Agrawal answered a question regarding possibility of layoffs. To which he replied there were no such plans for now.

However, there were mostly no firm answers from Agrawal as he did not know what was in the mind of the billionaire.

Donald Trump to rejoin Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover?

Employees asked Agrawal whether former US president Donald Trump, who was permanently suspended from Twitter last year, would be allowed to return once Musk takes over.

"Once the deal closes, we don't know which direction the platform will go," Agrawal said, referring to the question regarding Trump.

The Twitter CEO deferred a lot of questions saying that it needs to be cleared by Elon Musk.

"I believe when we have an opportunity to speak with Elon, it's a question we should address with him."

Earlier, Musk had asked users on Twitter whether there should be an Edit button. Later, Twitter confirmed that it is already working on an Edit Button feature for a long time now, and it should be released in the foreseeable future.