No injuries to private parts, reveals autopsy report of Delhi woman who was dragged by car

A panel of three doctors conducted the post-mortem in Maulana Azad Medical College. Earlier in the day, Delhi Police also confirmed that there was another woman with the deceased at the time of the accident. CCTV footage also had shown the victim leaving a hotel in Rohini Sector 23 at 1:31 am on January 1 on her scooty with her friend. According to the footage, initially, the friend was driving the scooter, while the victim sat in the back seat. A footage later showed them to have changed places, with the victim in driver's seat when it was hit by a car, according to police.

New Delhi, Jan 03: The autopsy report of Delhi woman who was dragged by car for several kilometers, leading to her death, has revealed that there was no injuries in the private parts.

''The deceased was not alone on her scooty. A girl was with her at the time of the accident. She walked away from the spot after the accident. Now we have an eyewitness of the incident. Her statement will be recorded under 164 CrPC,'' Sagar Preet Hooda, Special CP Law and Order, Zone -2, said in his very short media address at police headquarters.

No injuries to victim's friend

Sagar Preet Hooda said," The victim's friend Nidhi didn't sustain any injury. She is the eyewitness and is co-operating with the police." "The investigation is still in the primary stage. Hope to conclude it soon", he said before leaving the presser.

Ruling out all other theories, the Delhi police confirmed that the unfortunate death of 20-year-old woman was due to an accident.

After the body of victim was found naked and in a very bad condition from Kanjawala, her mother claimed that it was not only a matter of accident but something wrong might have happened with her. She even asked, "What kind of accident is this?" The victim's uncle also alleged foul play and criticised Delhi Police's action in this case.

A 20-year-old woman died a painful death after her scooty met with an accident in the midnight of New Year, and her clothes got entangled in the wheel of a car due to which she was dragged for several kilometres in outer Delhi. The occupants of the car have been booked on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence and criminal conspiracy.

It was earlier believed that the victim was driving alone since different CCTV footages showed her on the scooter without any pillion. According to the preliminary probe, the victim was returning from a marriage function.

The FIR has confirmed that the accused knew that they had hit a woman on a scooter in the wee hours of January 1. It further mentions that two of the five accused were also drunk. According to the FIR filed in the case, the five accused, who have been arrested, had borrowed the car hours before the incident which took place around 2 am on Sunday. The arrested accused have been identified as Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal (27).

Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna took the car from their friend Ashutosh and later left the vehicle at his residence in accidental condition. The two told Ashutosh they had drinks, and that the car met with an accident with a scooty in Krishan Vihar area, the FIR sates, adding they later fled towards Kanjhawala. Police, however, said their medical report is still awaited.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Harendra K Singh said sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code were added to section 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) against the arrested accused people. While the sections in which the case was registered earlier were bailable, section 304 is non-bailable.