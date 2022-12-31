No demolitions in NCR as air quality falls

Considering the increased level of pollution and falling level of air quality in the Delhi NCR, the government has decided to impose a ban on construction and demolition activities. Nonetheless, since NCR's air quality worsens several other measures may also be taken, if required. Nonetheless, December 30 witnessed further deterioration in air quality as it fell to 399.

New Delhi, Dec 31: Delhi-NCR is one of the most polluted cities in the world and the level of air pollution goes up in the winters. There are various reasons behind the elevated level of pollution during the winter season; however, one major reason is the ever-going construction and demolition work. The dust all around, all the year makes life miserable for a common man.

Considering the increased level of pollution and falling level of air quality in Delhi-NCR, the government has decided to impose a ban on construction and demolition activities.

GRAP stage-3 invoked

For decades, Delhi has been an epicentre of air pollution and all efforts to clean it up have failed. Even CNG-driven vehicles have not been able to reduce air pollution levels as every year the city sees huge increase in the number of vehicles. In fact, Delhi has the total number of vehicles that Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata together have.

Needless to say, the increased level of air pollution and deteriorating air quality has forced the sub-committee of the Commission for Air Quality Management to invoke stage-3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the region. There would be a large number of construction and demolition that would get impacted because of the order.

However, the projects that are of great importance like rail services and operations, metro projects, airport projects, etc. have been kept out of the restrictions. Similarly, the projects related to national security or defence, projects of national importance, health care facilities, etc. have been exempted from the restrictions in the order.

Making life miserable

Interestingly, every winter comes with a problem of smog. Earlier in November this year Delhi was covered in a cascading haze of smog. This led to the very poor air quality that made breathing a difficult exercise. Worsening air quality has made life miserable for the average residents.

The government has also decided that now onwards, there would not be coal-fired industries. According to statistics, 1.7 million tonnes of coal is used annually in Delhi-NCR. This is also one of the major reasons that Delhi has the lowest air quality.

Will Delhiites be able to breathe in fresh air in 2023?