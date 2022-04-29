New Delhi, Apr 29: There will be no change of guard ceremony on the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan this Saturday, according to a statement issued on Thursday.
'No change of guard ceremony tomorrow': Rashtrapati Bhavan
The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition during which a group of presidential guards is changed, PTI reported.
"The change of guard ceremony will not to be held this Saturday (April 30, 2022) on the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan," said the statement issued by the President's secretariat.
(PTI)
