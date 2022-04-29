'No change of guard ceremony tomorrow': Rashtrapati Bhavan


New Delhi, Apr 29: There will be no change of guard ceremony on the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan this Saturday, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

President's Bodyguards during the 'Change of Guard' ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.PTI Photo

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition during which a group of presidential guards is changed, PTI reported.

"The change of guard ceremony will not to be held this Saturday (April 30, 2022) on the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan," said the statement issued by the President's secretariat.

Published On April 29, 2022

