No change: NEET-UG CUET, JEE (Main) exams 2022 on schedule

The exams will be conducted as per schedule between July and August 2022. There have been demands by aspirants on the social media to postpone the exams especially the NEET-UG and CUET.

New Delhi, Jun 28: No changes have been made in the schedule for the NEET-UG, CUET and JEE (Main) exams that are being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

"Sir please consider our request to postpone cuet (ug) 2022, we completed our 12th boards just a few days back. we need to cover many topics that were deleted for boards, general test and language. We need time for preparation. It's our humble request," read one tweet.

A report in the TOI quoting officials said that none of the three exams will be rescheduled. Unlike in 2020 and 2021 when exams had to be postponed due to COVID-19 there is no such reason this time. All the agencies and institutions are trying to bring the academic calendar to the pre-pandemic period the report also said.

. .

The last date of registration and correction of online application window of online application forms for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 had been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA). ?More details are available on the official website.

The correction window was open until June 26 2022, 11.50 pm. The NTA in a public notice said that it was extended the dates for the candidates from reserved categories who were unable to obtain caste certificates on time.

"It has been brought to our notice that some candidates desirous of applying for CUET UG 2022 are not able to apply since they are not in possession of the actual Category Certificate (such as SC/ST certificate), which they are required to upload while applying for the same," said the NTA public notice. "In view of the above, it has been decided to extend the dates for correction and registration of application form," the NTA notice issued on June 24 said.

Those applicants who do not have category certificates can now change their category in the CUET 2022 application form and upload an undertaking through the correction window until June 26, 11.50 pm.

These candidates will not be needed to upload the actual certificates for Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribe status at the time of application. The CUET exam 2022 for undergraduate admissions in 43 central universities will be conducted by the NTA. The exams are being conducted for 13 state universities, 12 deemed universities and 18 private universities. The CUET exam 2022 will be exam will be held in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside India from July 15. Aspirants who are writing the undergraduate entrance test can apply through the official website of the NTA CUET UG 2022 at cuet.samarth.ac.in.