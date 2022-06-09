No bail to vote for Malik, Deshmukh as race for RS seat in Maharashtra hots up

Elections will be held for six Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra and for the first time in over two decades there is a contest with seven candidates.

The Shiv Sena has fielded Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar while the BJP has put up Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonds and Dhananjay Mahadik. The NCP and Congress have nominated Praful Patel and Imran Pratapgarh.

To win the Rajya Sabha seat from Maharashtra any candidate needs 42 votes. The Shiv Sena has the numbers to win three out of the six seats for which 288 MLAs vote.

The BJP with 106 members can win two on its own, but has fielded a third setting up a contest for the sixth seat between Mahadik and Sanjay Pawar.