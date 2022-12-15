No bail for PFI leader Abubacker on health grounds: He is perfectly fine says NIA

Adit Pujari, counsel representing Abubacker requested time to obtain dierections on the NIA's status report. The court has listed the matter for hearing on December 19. "The counsel for the appellant prays for and is granted time to obtain instructions qua the further prosecution of the present appeal," the Bench ordered.

Last month the court was told that Abubacker was suffering from cancer and Parkinson disease and was in great pain as a result of which he needed urgent medical attention. The court had then asked the NIA to file a status report in response to the plea for medical treatment.

Abubacker was arrested by the National Investigation Agency following a massive crackdown on the PFI in September. He is currently in judicial custody.

Last month the court had said that requisite medical treatment will be provided to the accused. The court made the observation while rejecting the plea that he be placed under house arrest.

"We are not inclined to do that. AIIMS is a premier hospital in the country. If you are using this as a pretext for house arrest, we are not granting that. We are only concerned with his medical condition," the Bench had said.

The court said that it would hear the appeal for medical treatment and the accused could approach the trial court for regular bail. The NIA had said that it was not against medical treatment to the accused and added that the investigation is still going on in the case.

On September 28, the Union Government banned the PFI for a period of 5 years. In the two raids conducted in the run up to the ban, the NIA had arrested nearly 350 operatives of the PFI. Abubacker was one of them.