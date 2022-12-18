No anti-incumbency in Rajasthan, no bigger achievement than this: Ashok Gehlot

"Even after four years, the people of Rajasthan are not against the state government. Usually, such a situation happens everywhere and people start finding faults. But in Rajasthan, the situation is different. There can be no bigger achievement than this," Gehlot said, ANI reported.

Gehlot's statement comes in the wake of a face-off between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot continues to play out in the state. While Rahul Gandhi sought to downplay reports of an internal rift in the party and said there is internal democracy within Congress.

A major row erupted following Gehlot's remarks that Pilot is a 'gaddar' (traitor) and cannot replace him.

The remarks drew a sharp response from Pilot who had said it was unbecoming of Gehlot's stature to use that kind of language and that such "mud-slinging" would not help at a time the focus should be on the Bharat Jodo yatra.

While Ashok Gehlot alleged that BJP was behind attempts to unseat him from CM post in 2020, Pilot responded saying, "Only Congress can challenge the BJP in the country. Elections are underway in Gujarat, where Ashok Gehlot is in-charge. We have to put up an united fight to defeat the BJP."

Meanwhile on Sunday, during Rahul Gandhi's foot march from Dausa in Rajasthan, unanticipated chants in support of Sachin Pilot were reported to be heard.

"Sachin Pilot zindabad. (Long live Sachin Pilot). Humara CM kaisa ho? Sachin Pilot jaisa ho. (How should be our chief minister? Like Sachin Pilot.)", party workers chanted in a video posted by news agency ANI.