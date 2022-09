New Delhi, Sep 7: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya here on Wednesday, as the JD(U) leader continues his efforts to unite Opposition parties after severing ties with the BJP.

Kumar is in the national capital on a four-day visit. He has been meeting Opposition leaders with an aim to forge unity among them for a joint fight against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.