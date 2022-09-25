Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia Gandhi at 6 pm

The meeting holds a lot of importance as the three leaders utilise the opportunity to discuss about the unity of opposition and to agree on compromises. The two Bihar leaders are expected to ask the Congress interim chief to bring the politically distant from Congress to join the alliance, sources informed ANI.

This is the first time that the three leaders are meeting after five years.

As per the sources, JDU and RJD chiefs are likely to approach Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in Telangana, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in Haryana, Left in Kerala, Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP), Odisha's Biju Janata Dal (BJD), and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir, the report added.

If the meeting between the Bihar leaders and the Congress chief succeeds, the campaign to unify the Opposition will speed up manifold.