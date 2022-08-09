Nitish Kumar vs BJP: JD(U), RJD to hold parallel meet today

Patna, Aug 09: With talks of a political realignment in Bihar increasingly doing the rounds, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and main opposition party, RJD have called for parallel meetings on Tuesday. If the JD(U)'s meeting is likely to clear many doubts over Nitish's next move, RJD's meeting is also of huge importance.
Multiple reports have suggested that the BJP-JD(U) alliance is at a dead end and Kumar will take a final call about the alliance during the meeting at his official residence. The meeting is scheduled to commence at 11 AM. While the outcome will be known once the meeting is over, more than one of the prospective attendees denied the party's ties with the BJP having worsened to an extent to call for a realignment.