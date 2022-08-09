Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM after split with BJP | VIDEO

Workers of opposition RJD, which appears tipped to be a part of the new government, joined their counterparts in the JD(U) in raising the slogan "Nitish Kumar zindabad".

The JD(U) today hailed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, its de facto leader, for assuming the "leadership of a new coalition", while the Left iterated its support for him in a coalition sans BJP.

JD(U) parliamentary board president Upendra Kushwaha wrote a post to this effect on Twitter, ahead of Kumar's meeting with Governor Fagu Chauhan later in the day. "Congratulations to Nitish Kumar ji for assuming leadership of a new coalition, in a new form", tweeted Kushwaha referring to the opposition Grand Alliance's support for the JD(U) leader. "March ahead Nitish ji. The country is waiting for you", Kushwaha added cryptically.

A number of BJP leaders have been left surprised at the swift turn of events in Bihar where the JD(U) has walked out of the coalition with the NDA, even though the party leadership was aware of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's uneasiness over a host of issues.