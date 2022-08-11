Nitish Kumar-led govt to prove majority in Bihar Assembly on August 24

IANS reported that in a meeting with Tejashwi Yadav, Nitish Kumar passed a proposal to call for a special Assembly session on 24 August, and a session of the Legislative Council on 25 August.

Furthermore, Governor Phagu Chauhan has been intimated of Kumar's proposal, and a decision on his approval is awaited. While the governor calls for the session, he is to act as per the government's recommendation.

News agency ANI, quoting sources, reported that Cabinet expansion in the state is likely to take place on 16 August.

Meanwhile, the Grand Alliance brought a no-confidence motion against Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, who is from the BJP. A notice signed by several legislators of the Grand Alliance was submitted to the Assembly Secretariat on Wednesday.

"The motion against Sinha will be taken up by the House when it meets to enable Nitish Kumar to move a trust vote," PTI quoted senior JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary as syaing.

"As per rules, a Speaker can be removed from office by a resolution of the assembly passed by a majority," he said.

In the Assembly, the 'Mahagathbandhan' or Grand Alliance has a total of 164 members. The BJP has 77 MLAs.