The chief minister was on a scheduled aerial survey of drought situation in the state when the incident took place.

Several districts of the state are facing a drought-like situation due to deficient rain in monsoon season. Nitish Kumar had recently said that the government is keeping a tab on the situation and would assess the condition accordingly.

BJP MP from Patliputra seat Ram Kripal Yadav had also raised the issue in Lok Sabha earlier this month. He asked the Centre to take quick measures to declare the state drought-hit.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Yadav said the situation in the state was 'frighteningly bad' and the Centre needed to take immediate steps to provide relief to farmers.

He urged the central government to send a high level team to review the situation in the state.

Quoting recent data, he said the state had received 41 per cent less than normal rains till July 31 following which more than 90 per cent of farmers are suffering from drought-like conditions