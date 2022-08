Patna, Aug 09: Nitish Kumar elected leader of 'Mahagathbandhan' as prelude to staking claim to form new govt in Bihar. The JD(U) will meet the Governor for a second time with Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav to seek a new term as the chief minister of Bihar.

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar met Governor Phagu Chauhan and tendered his resignation as chief minister of the NDA government in Bihar. He said the decision to sever ties with the NDA was taken by his party, the JD(U).