Nitish enjoys immense goodwill, strong candidate for PM: Tejashwi Yadav

When asked whether Nitish Kumar can be the Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2024 polls, Yadav said, "I leave this question for Honourable Nitish ji. I cannot claim to speak on behalf of the entire Opposition, however, if considered, respected Nitish ji definitely might be a strong candidate."

For the last 50 years, he has been a social and political activist, having participated in JP and reservation movements, Yadav said.

"He (Kumar) has more than 37 years of vast parliamentary and administrative experience and enjoys immense goodwill on the ground as well as among his peers," the RJD leader told PTI in an interview.

. .

Asked about BJP leader Sushil Modi's allegations against the new Mahagathbandhan government and calling him a de facto CM, Yadav said everyone is free to say what they want but it doesn't mean that "we have to take such things seriously".

"Respected Nitish ji is the Chief Minister and I'll work with him to the best of my capacity," he said.

Last week, Nitish Kumar had quit the ruling coalition with the BJP in a surprise move. He returned to the Mahagathbandhan, which he had left in 2017, as differences with the BJP peaked. In the 243-member assembly, the JD(U) has 43 seats in total. The RJD - meanwhile - has almost double the number of MLAs.

The newly formed cabinet in Bihar expanded on Tuesday when 31 ministers took oath, with the RJD getting a lion's share, and care having been taken to represent all sections of the society, including the minorities.