Nirmala Sitharaman’s “political vs polluting’ slip-of-tongue leaves Parliament in splits

Immediately after the slip up, Sansad TV shows Parliamentarians breaking into laughter. Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India was seen laughing loudly.

"Replacing the old political...sorry, I know... replacing old polluting vehicles..maybe applicable right?... is an important part of greening our economy, Nirmala Sitharaman joked.

The finance minister continued her speech with more emphasis on the word, 'polluting. "In furthering the vehicle scrapping policy mentioned in Budget 2021-22, I have allocated adequate funds to scrap old vehicles of the central government. States will also be supported in replacing old vehicles and old state ambulances," she added.

The Union Finance presented her fifth straight Union Budget. The speech went on for around 1 hour, 25 minutes.

During her speech, Sitharaman outlined seven priorities of the Union Budget 2023. She called them 'Saptrishi'. They include- Inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and financial sector. The budget is aimed at economic empowerment of women and job generation for the youth, she also said.

While explaining this, Sitharaman said that the government has always worked towards inclusive growth to ensure the development of northeast and Jammu and Kashmir. She also announced a 6 per cent increase in the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana to over 79,000 crore.