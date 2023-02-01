Nirmala Sitharaman lists 7 priorities of Union budget 2023-24

New Delhi, Feb 01: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the last full-fledged Union Budget 2023-2024 of the Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She listed seven key priorities of Union budget, including inclusive development, reaching the last mile, green growth, youth power.
- Inclusive development
- Reaching the last mile
- Infra & investment
- Unleashing the potential
- Green growth
- Youth power
- Financial sector
Sitharaman also highlighted the following points:
- Cash transfer of Rs 2.2 lakh cr to 11.4 cr farmers under PM Kisan Samman
- 11.7cr household toilets
- 9.6 cr LPG connections
- 220 cr COVID vaccination for 102cr persons
- Insurance cover for 44.6cr persons
