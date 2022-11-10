NIA raids multiple locations in Tamil Nadu seeking more leads into Coimbatore blasts

Special teams of the NIA conducted searches with the help of the Tamil Nadu police at the premises of the suspects in the case. The raids are taking place following inputs by the Intelligence agencies and the information that the NIA received from the five arrested suspects.

New Delhi, Nov 10: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids across Tamil Nadu in connection with the Coimbatore blast case. The incident took place on October 23.

Searches are on in Chennai, Coimbatore and other locations in the state. Officials tell OneIndia that the raids in Coimbatore are taking place in 20 locations. Raids are being conducted door-to-door at a housing board in Pullukadu near Ukkadam. The agency is also conducting searches at Kottaimedu, Podanur, Kuniyamuthur and Selvapuram.

The NIA after taking over the probe has been looking into the larger nexus in the case. It is also probing a possible international angle and the source of both foreign and internal funding which could have aided the accused persons to plot this attack.

On October 23 Jamesha Mubin, a suspected suicide bomber died when the cylinder in his car exploded near a Temple in Coimbatore.

Sources say that the attack was planned a day before Deepavali and was aimed at striking fear in the minds of the Hindus.