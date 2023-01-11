NIA nets two more in Shivamogga Islamic State conspiracy case

This is the sixth arrest in connection with the case.

New Delhi, Jan 11: Two operatives of the Islamic State have been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Shivamogga Islamic State conspiracy case.

The duo who were arrested are Mazin Abdul Rahman from near Hira College in Permannur in Mangaluru, the district headquarters town of Dakshina Kannada district, and Nadeem Ahmed K A of Devenayakanahalli in Honnali Taluk of Davanagere district, news agency PTI reported.

The probe has revealed that accused Maaz Muneer and Syed Yasin had radicalised and recruited Mazin and Nadeem for furthering the terror activities of Islamic State in India.

"The accused persons recced and attempted/committed acts of sabotage or arson, as part of the larger conspiracy, to further the activities of Islamic State," NIA said.

The Shivamogga terror module had allegedly carried out a trial blast on the banks of Tunga river last year.

The module was busted after a mob went on a rampage on August 15 last year in protest against some Hindu right-wing members placing a portrait of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar at a public space in Shivamogga city, and stabbed a man.

After arresting them, when they were questioned and their mobile phones checked, it was found that they were inspired by the IS and wanted to carry out "large scale" destruction in Karnataka and other parts of the country, NIA sources said.

The NIA has been probing several cases in Karnataka. More recently the NIA took over the probe into the Mangaluru blast case and arrested the main accused Mohammad Shariq. NIA officials have learnt that most of these cases are inter-connected and orders are being given by the Islamic Courts to carry out such acts.

The modus operandi in the Coimbatore blast too was similar to that of the one In Mangaluru, where a lone wolf inspired by the ideology of the Islamic State set out and decided to attack Hindus.