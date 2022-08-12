NIA makes 9th arrest in Udaipur Hindu tailor’s murder case

Following the murder two accused Riyaz Akthari and Ghouse Mohammad posted a video of the killing soon after the incident and said that they had avenged an insult to Islam.

. .

On July 22, the NIA made the 8th arrest in the case when the agency arrested 19 year old Mohammad Javed. Notably the main accused Akthari and Mohammad were arrested immediately after the murder. Subsequently five more persons were arrested. On July 9 the agency arrested one Farhad Mohammad Sheikh alias Baba.

The two killers went to Lal's shop posing as customers and while he was taking measurements, they attacked him with a cleaver. They also posted a video of the gory murder on the social media. The duo also posted another video claiming responsibility for the murder and even threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well saying that their knife would get to him.

The murder sparked a nation wide outage and led to tensions and incidents of violence in Rajasthan's Udaipur. The Rajasthan government provided government jobs to both Lal's sons Yash and Tarun Teli.