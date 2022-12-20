NIA files chargesheet against naxals for luring gullible women into their fore

The NIA's chargesheet was filed against five persons linked to the radicalisation and recruitment of innocent youth into the Communist Party of India (Maoist).

New Delhi, Dec 20: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in its chargesheet said that the naxalites are on a recruiting spree.

The NIA filed the chargesheet against the five persons before a special court at Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh based n a complaint filed about the recruitment of one Radha to the CPI (Maoist), a proscribed terrorist organisation.

The chargesheet says that Dongari Devendra, Dubasi Swapna and Chukka Shilpa motivated Radha to join the Chaitanya Mahila Sangha (CMS). Further she was radicalised and recruited to the CPI(Maoist) under the leadership of R K Uday (deceased) and Aruna.

The probe conducted by the NIA revealed that the accused persons Dongari, Devendra, Dubasi Swapna and Chukka Shilpa had indeed attracted gullible young girls to the outfit, CMS under the guise of carrying out social work and depending on their dedication to the organisation, such girls would be identified and sent to the banned terror group CPI (Maoist), the NIA also said.

"Dongari Devendra, Dubasi Swapna and Chukka Shilpa had recruited few other girls to the CPI (Maoist) and had attempted to recruit many others," the agency said.

Devendra took the missing girl Radha to the forests under the pretext of rendering medical assistance to someone and their Uday and Aruna coerced her to join the proscribed outfit the NIA also said.

The role of the CMS and other leaders of the CMS is being probed to unearth a larger conspiracy, the NIA also said.

The case was first registered by the Peddabayalu police in Visakhapatnam. It was later taken over by the NIA.

The naxalites have been for long trapping women to join the terrorist outfit. In 2009 the agencies had arrested an agricultural scientist and his wide for their alleged naxal links. Narla Ravi Sharma and his wife Bellapur Anuradha were arrested for taking part in naxal related activities while they were on bail. In this case it was found that Anuradha had joined the Chaitanya Marina Sangha, which is the women's wing of the CPI (Maoist).