NIA charges Islamic State operative from Bihar

In a detailed chargesheet filed against one Mohammad Mohsin Ahmad, a resident of Patna, Bihar, the NIA said that he had conspired with other members to raise funds in a bid to propagate the ideology of the Islamic State and also send recruits to Syria.

The charges levelled by the NIA against Ahmad are Sections 120B of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 17, 18, 39 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of 1967.

The NIA had registered the case suo-motu on June 25, last year.

The objective of Ahmad and his associated was to radicalise youth and then recruit them to the terror group, which has been banned by India.

The NIA further said that Ahmad was collecting funds from sympathisers and sending them to his Syria based contacts.

Ahmad is a first year engineering student.

"During investigations, it has been established that Ahmad raised funds for the ISIS and sent these funds to his Syria-based ISIS handlers through Crypto currency channels," a spokesperson for the National Investigation Agency said.

