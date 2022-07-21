NIA arrests highly radicalised person involved in promoting Jihad from Bihar

Ali Asgar alias Abdullah Bihari, a resident of Siswaniya village, was the seventh accused arrested in connection with a probe into the activities of the banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) outfit, the official said on Wednesday.

Asgar was arrested during searches conducted in Bihar's east Champaran area on Tuesday, an NIA spokesperson said, according to news agency PTI.

The spokesperson said the case is related to the arrest of six active JMB members, including three illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, from Aishbagh, Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, who were found involved in propagating the JMB's plans or ideology and motivating youngsters to carry out "jihad" against India.

The case was initially registered at a Bhopal police station on March 14 and re-registered by the NIA on April 5, the anti-terror probe agency said.

"Asgar is a highly-radicalised individual involved in propagating jihad by posting hate and incriminating materials online in various groups on social media platforms.

"He was a close associate of the accused arrested earlier and was found using encrypted applications to communicate secretly with other associates in India and Bangladesh," the NIA spokesperson said.