NGO seeks FIR against Ranveer Singh over his nude photoshoot, files complaint

The complaint application was submitted at the Chembur police station by an office-bearer of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), also based in the east Mumbai suburb.

"The actors like Ranveer Singh can go to any extent for getting publicity. By doing this act, the actor has crossed all limits of a cultured and gentlemen person. I have two daughters and four other girls in my family and I kept saying them to not open any social media and google news."

The complainant stated the actor has hurt the sentiments of women and insulted their modesty through his photographs, the official said.

The complainant demanded the registration of a case against the actor under the Information Technology Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

"We received an application from a person associated with an NGO on Monday. No FIR is registered so far. We are enquiring," the official said.

For the unversed, Ranveer Singh became the talk of the town after he shared his nude pictures from his latest photoshoot with the Paper magazine recently. In the photos, Ranveer is seen posing on a Turkish rug, wearing nothing. In no time, the pictures for the shoot went viral on social media platforms.