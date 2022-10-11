Next CJI Justice Chandrachud: A profile

He became judge of the Bombay High Court from March 29 2000 until his appointment as the CJ of the Allahabad High Court. On March 13 2016 he was appointed judge of the Supreme Court.

Some of his notable judgments are on the Indian Constitution, comparative constitutional law, human rights, gender justice, public interest litigation, criminal laws and commercial laws.

In is his lead opinion in Justice K. S. Puttaswamy (Retd.) and Anr. vs Union Of India And Ors. as part of a unanimous nine-judge Bench decision of the Indian Supreme Court, which affirmed that the right to privacy is a constitutionally guaranteed right, he said, dignity cannot exist without privacy. Both reside within the inalienable values of life, liberty and freedom which the Constitution has recognised. Privacy is the ultimate expression of the sanctity of the individual. It is a constitutional value which straddles across the spectrum of fundamental rights and protects for the individual a zone of choice and self-determination.

On free speech he had said that free speech cannot be gagged for fear of the mob...Political freedoms impose a restraining influence on the state by carving out an area in which the state shall not interfere.

Hence, these freedoms are perceived to impose obligations of restraint on the state. But, apart from imposing 'negative' restraints on the state these freedoms impose a positive mandate as well. In its capacity as a public authority enforcing the rule of law, the state must ensure that conditions in which these freedoms flourish are maintained. In the space reserved for the free exercise of speech and expression, the state cannot look askance when organized interests threaten the existence of freedom.

The state is duty bound to ensure the prevalence of conditions in which of those freedoms can be exercised. The instruments of the state must be utilised to effectuate the exercise of freedom.

About Justice D Y Chandrachud: