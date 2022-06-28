Newly elected Azamgarh MP Dinesh Lal Yadav meets CM Yogi Adityanath

. .

Yadav won the bypoll to the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat by a margin of over 8,000 votes. Election on the seat was necessitated following the resignation of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who had won in the 2019 general elections, after being elected to the state assembly from Karhal in 2022.

Incidentally, Dinesh Lal Yadav, who had lost to Akhilesh Yadav in the previous election, defeated the SP chief’s cousin Dharmendra Yadav in the by-election.

PTI