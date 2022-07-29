New symptoms emerge in monkeypox cases: Study

New Delhi, July 29: As the monkeypox cases crosses 18,000-mark globally, a study has now found new symptoms that are significantly different to the previous outbreak in the African region.

"A variable temporal association was observed between mucocutaneous and systemic features, suggesting a new clinical course to the disease. New clinical presentations of monkeypox infection were identified, including rectal pain and penile oedema. These presentations should be included in public health messaging to aid early diagnosis and reduce onward transmission," the researchers said.

The study was conducted among 197 participants out of which 196 of them were gay men or those having sex with men.

The study recommend clinicians consider monkeypox infection in those presenting with these symptoms. "Those with confirmed monkeypox infection with extensive penile lesions or severe rectal pain should be considered for ongoing review or inpatient management. The variable temporal association between mucocutaneous and systemic features, presence of solitary lesions, and biphasic appearance of lesions represent a variation from the classic features," it said.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe. With the eradication of smallpox in 1980 and subsequent cessation of smallpox vaccination, monkeypox has emerged as the most important orthopoxvirus for public health. Monkeypox primarily occurs in central and west Africa, often in proximity to tropical rainforests, and has been increasingly appearing in urban areas. Animal hosts include a range of rodents and non-human primates.

As per the World Health Organization, Monkeypox virus is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding. It is usually a self-limited disease with the symptoms lasting from 2 to 4 weeks. In recent times, the case fatality ratio has been around 3-6%.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization on Wednesday called to limit exposure to the virus by reducing the number of sex partners and reconsidering sex with new partners. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus advised the men to consider reducing their sexual partners for a moment and exchanging contact details with any new partners to enable follow-up if needed.

"Although 98 per cent of cases so far are among men who have sex with men, anyone exposed can get monkeypox, which is why WHO recommends that countries take action to reduce the risk of transmission to other vulnerable groups, including children, pregnant women and those who are immunosuppressed," he added.

Over 18,000 cases have now been reported to WHO from 78 countries, with more than 70 per cent of cases reported from Europe. So far, five deaths have been reported and about 10 per cent of monkeypox cases have been hospitalized.