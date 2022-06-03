New Parliament building by October, Central Vista Avenue by June

New Delhi, Jun 03: The construction of the new Parliament building and the Central Vista Avenue will be complex will be completed by October and mid-June, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, Hardeep Puri said.

Addressing a press conference to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi government which completed 8 years, the minister said they wanted to hold the Republic Day parade this year on the Central Vista Avenue and succeeded. However due to the winter and COVID-19 restrictions there has been some delay. He said that it would be completed in 10 days or so and now their main focus is on the Parliament building. This would be completed before the Winter Session he added.

An official said under the Central Vista redevelopment project, the Centre will soon issue a tender to construct the chambers of the MPs that will come up in place of the Transport Bhawan and the Shram Shakti Bhawan.

"The offices operating from these two buildings will start shifting in the coming days. A tender will soon be floated to construct the chambers of the members of Parliament," the official said.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista - the nation's power corridor - envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, the revamping of the three-kilometre-long Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, a new prime minister's residence and a prime minister's office, and a new vice-president's enclave.

The official said the redevelopment of the Central Vista Avenue will be completed in the next 10-15 days.

. .

At a press briefing earlier in the day, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the Centre has achieved the target of holding the Republic Day parade on a revamped Rajpath under the Central Vista Avenue redevelopment project.

Puri also maintained that the Winter Session of Parliament will take place in the new building being built by Tata Projects Limited.

Official sources had indicated on Wednesday that some portions of the new Parliament building may be functional by November 26 - Constitution Day - but added that nothing was finalised yet.

In December 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building, which will have modern facilities. Tata Projects Limited is constructing the building.

The new building will have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase the country's democratic heritage, a lounge for the members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

(With PTI inputs)