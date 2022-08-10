New Langya virus detected in China: How deadly is it

The virus was found in the throat samples from febrile patients in the above mentioned provinces. The virus hails from a family of viruses which is known to kill up to three quarters of human beings in case of a severe infection. However none of the fresh cases have so far resulted in fatality and reports say that most cases are mild and those affected are suffering from flu-like symptoms.

The only solution as of now is supportive care as no vaccine or treatment is available to treat the patients. The Langya virus was first spotted in human beings in 2019. Experts in China are still trying to figure out if the virus can spread from one person to another.

A research led by the Beijing Institute of Microbiology and Epidemiology stated that no infections of Langya virus were found during the first year of the pandemic between January and July 2020. However more than 11 cases of Langya were found from July 2020 onwards, the research said.

Researchers found that the most common symptom was fever followed by cough, fatigue, loss of appetite, muscle aches and tendency to vomit. The virus was also detected in dogs and goats, Mail Online reported.

Langya belongs to the same family as the deadly Nipah virus that is typically found in bats. Nipah also spreads through respiratory droplets like COVID-19, but is far more dangerous as it kills up to three quarters of human beings. Nipah is most likely to cause the next pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.