New documentary reveals the dark side of Mother Teresa

The Daily Mail reported that she was able to put an end to wars, befriend presidents, establish a global orphanage empire, and have sick inmates released from prison. Mother Teresa, on the other hand, covered up for the Catholic church's greatest excesses and seemed more drawn to poverty and suffering than to genuinely helping people escape it.

New Delhi, May 09: A new documentary has revealed that Mother Teresa had a darker side.

Mother Teresa: For the Love of God is a three party Sky Documentary series which speaks with some of her closest friends and harshest detractors. Mary Johnson who worked with Mother Teresa for 20 years said her spirituality was connected with Jesus on the cross.

She though being poor was good because Jesus was poor. Its schizophrenic, Johnson said according to the report.

The documentary said that Mother Teresa covered up for the Catholic Church's worst excesses and seemed more attracted to poverty and agony that truly helping the people escape it.

Her final decade was possibly her most challenging. She was getting in years, but the Church needed her help to save from the mounting scandal of child abuses by the priests. They would send her to towns were scandals were uncovered, Johnson also explained.