Nepal locals hurl stones at workers in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

The miscreants demanded withdrawal of a case lodged in India against Nepalese ''miscreants'' who hurled stones on Indian workers on December 4.

New Delhi, Dec 21: Indian workers building a protection wall along the Kali river between India and Nepal were pelted with stones from across the border, prompting the district administration to take up the issue with Nepalese authorities, an official said on Tuesday. The incident took place at Dharchula in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district on Monday, District Magistrate Rina Joshi said.

The stone pelters also raised slogans, she said. Joshi said she had spoken to the Nepalese authorities about the incident and added that they assured action against those involved. This was the second incident of stone pelting on Indian workers from across the border. Another alleged incident had occurred on December 4. They are demanding withdrawal of a case lodged in India against Nepalese ''miscreants'' who hurled stones on Indian workers on December 4, local residents said.