Neither love nor affection, fear is what led to Satyendar Jain getting services in Tihar

New Delhi, Dec 02 : A week after he was seen getting a massage by a rape-accused in Tihar jail, an inquiry report has revealed that Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyendar Jain who is jailed had misused prison rules.

An inquiry report has revealed that the inmates did not offer any service to Jain voluntarily or out of love and affection, but were afraid of consequences if they refused.

Reports said that an Inquiry Committee was led by the led by the Principal Secretaries of the Home and Law Ministries and Secretary of the Directorate of Vigilance to probe the violation of rules of Tihar jail. It was found that the AAP minister misused his official position and authority while being in cahoots with the prison authorities.

Five inmates-Dilip Kumar, Manish, Rinku, Sonu Singh and Afsar Ali were coerced by the jail munshi, warden and superintendent to provide special services to Jain, the report added.

Rinku and Manish are being tried under the provisions of the Prevention of Child Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act. Afsar and Singh are in jail for not paying maintenance to their respective wives.

Underlines that a retinue of Jail officials including Wardens, Munshis and other staff were involved in the service of Satyendar Jain, the inquiry report said.

The committee also malled former DGP (Prisons) Sandeep Goel for colliding with the AAP minister and directed disciplinary proceedings against him. Further it was pointed out that the VIP treatment meted out to Jain by the inmates was out of fear and not love and affection.

"Sandeep Goel met Satyendar Jain in his cell for about 50 minutes on October 6, 2022, from 18.39 hrs to 19.29 hrs. This reflects that Sandeep Goel was quite close to Satyendar Jain and indicates the collusion of top brass, i.e. the then DG (Prisons) Sandeep Goel, the report added.

Not love, but fear:

The inmates did not offer any service to Jain voluntarily or out of love and affection. Instead, the inmates feared that if they refused to obey they would get a punishment ticket or be tortured in jail.

This massage was not voluntary or out of love and affection, as claimed by the then Superintendent Jail but was in the nature of leisure for enjoying a lavish lifestyle in jail by Satyendra Jain. This can also be termed to be an abuse of authority and in violation of norms of the jail," the report added.

"I have provided the massage to him (Jain) at the instructions of jail officials. Now I am being threatened. I have not even taken a drop of water from the cell of Satyendra Jain for giving the massage," Rinku said before the court.

"By using my card, I used to purchase fruits from jail canteen for Satyendra Jain. He deposited money in my jail account card 3-4 times and each time he deposited Rs 6,900. I did not provide services to Jain willingly," Manish told the committee.