NEET UG 2022: Delhi HC to hear tomorrow plea seeking postponement of exam

The row over NEET-UG exam refuses to die down with thousands of MBBS aspirants demanding the postponement of medical entrance exam scheduled on July 17, saying it's "too close" to other competitive exams, such as JEE Mains and CUET, giving them very limited time to prepare.

With just five days left for the exam, students have now reportedly submitted a 19-page memorandum to the Ministry of Education citing their issues and demanding immediate postponement of the NEET-UG exam.

. .

In the 19-page memorandum, the agitating students have listed the reasons for their and what hurdles they are facing at the moment. They have stated in the memorandum that the preparation time has been less than 100 days since the release of the official NEET UG 2022 notification back on April 6, 2022.

NEET aspirants have been seeking postponement of the exam date by at least 40 to 60 days which will give them ample time for preparation. Students argue that the counselling process of concluded only in March this year, leaving them with just three months window to revise the entire syllabus.

Earlier, aspirants had also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to defer the NEET 2022 date. They used the hashtag PMOHelpNEETUGAspirants on Twitter to highlight the issue.

On the other hand, the NTA has released the NEET UG admit card. Over 18 lakh candidates have applied for the medical entrance exam this year. The common medical entrance test is slated to be held across 546 cities in India and 14 cities outside India with a new exam pattern where students will also be given 20 minutes extra to attempt the paper. However, the number of question remain unchanged.