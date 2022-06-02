NEET-PG result 2022: Shagun Batra secures rank 1 in PG Medical Entrance Exam, Check toppers list here

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated all students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours. In a tweet, he also appreciated the Board for releasing the result much ahead of the schedule.

As per the Board, the cut-off score for the general category and EWS students for NEET-PG stands at 275 marks out of 800. For persons with disabilities in unreserved category, it is 260 and for SC, ST and OBC candidates, the cut-off score is 245.

The Board also said that two questions were found to be technically incorrect as it has more than one option in the question paper of NEET- PG.

Full marks have been awarded for these questions. The merit position for All India 50 percent quota seats shall be declared separately.

The final merit list or category-wise merit list for State quota seats shall be generated by the States and UTs as per their qualifying or eligibility criteria.

NEET-PG result 2022

NEET PG 2022 Topper's List

All India Rank (AIR): Topper's Name

1 Dr Shagun Batra

2 Dr Joseph

3 Dr Harshita

4 Dr Swaroop Hegde

5 Dr Nehar

6 Dr Tanishq

7 Dr Nisarg

8 Dr Armaan

9 Dr Sushant

10 Dr Nibraz