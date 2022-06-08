NEET PG 2022 Scorecard to be released today: Website to check

New Delhi, Jun 08: The NEET PG 2022 Scorecard will be released today, Wednesday, June 8. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) score card once released by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) will be available on the official website.

The NEET PG result 2022 was earlier announced on June 1 and Dr. Shagun Batra from New Delhi secured the All India Rank 1. The second and third ranks were bagged by Dr. Joseph and Dr. Harshita.