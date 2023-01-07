Need to buy clothes says Shraddha’s killer Aftab Amin Poonawala in new plea

Aftab filed the petition through his layer, M S Khan and said that he wanted the debit and credit cards as he wants to buy some warm clothes during the winter apart from other day-to-day items.

"The accused is suffering from harsh winter in Tihar Jail, and there are no adequate garments for the winter, so there are urgent necessities of funds to purchase the day-to-day items as well as warm clothes. The accused had some funds in his accounts and the debit cards/credit cards of the accused are lying with police officials," his advocate M S Khan said in the application. He further added that he had no source of income as his family had severed ties with him.

The court on the other hand extended Aftab's judicial custody by four more days. His application was however kept pending. The court also ordered the police that during the next date of hearing on January 10, he should be present physically in court.

The application comes following a plea filed by Aftab Amin Poonawala last month in which he had said that keeping him in will hamper his career and future. He made the submission while seeking bail before Delhi's Saket Court. He was however informed that the bail plea moved by him was done so erroneously.

On December 9the court had extended his judicial custody after the DNA of the bones found in Mehrauli forest and Gurugram matched with the DNA sample of Shraddha Walker's father and brother. The police had recovered 13 bones from the Mehrauli forest following which it was sent for testing. It was established by the Central Forensic Laboratory (CFSL) that the 26 year old Shraddha Walker was murdered, following which her body was chopped into pieces and then the body parts were disposed into the forests.

The murder had sent shockwaves across the country. Aftab had admitted during his interrogation that he had killed Shraddha Walker, before he chopped her body and dumped it in different parts of Delhi.

Aftab had chopped the body parts and kept it in a fridge at his home in Mehrauli. South Delhi. The body parts remained in the fridge for over 3 weeks, before it was disposed off, the investigation showed.