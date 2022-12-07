'Need PM's blessings to make Delhi better,' says Kejriwal after MCD win

"I want the cooperation of the BJP and Congress to work for Delhi now. I appeal to the Centre and ask for PM's blessings to make Delhi better. We have to make MCD corruption-free. Today, the people of Delhi have given a message to the entire nation," he said.

"This is the fourth win for us in Delhi on issues of schools and hospitals. We ran a positive campaign on issues...we have to carry forward this 'positive ' rajniti (politics)," Kejriwal said.

"I appeal to all parties and candidates - we have indulged in politics till this point. Now we have to work together. We want the cooperation of BJP and Congress. Together, we will fix Delhi," Kejriwal further said.

The AAP bagged 134 wards of 250 wards in the national capital, ending BJP's 15-year-long rule. The saffron party stood at the second spot with its tally at 104. The Congress was reduced to nine as its decline in Delhi continues.

With this, Delhi gets a "double engine" government for the first time in the capital, where it has been in power since 2015.

This was also the first election after the MCD was reunified earlier this year.

Earlier, the exit polls had predicted a clean sweep for AAP, a distant second for BJP, which had held the position for nearly 15 years, while the Congress was expected to secure a handful of seats.

In the 2017 MCD election, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. Polling could not be held on two seats due to the death of candidates.