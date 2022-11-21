Need a law against Love Jihad: Himanta Biswa Sarma

India does not need to see a person like Aftab, Sarma said while citing the Shraddha Walker murder case. We need a person like Lord Ram, a leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi, Nov 21: Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that India needs a Uniform Civil Code and a law against Love Jihad. Sarma was speaking at a road show in Delhi ahead of the Municipal Corporation Delhi elections.

"Our country doesn't need Aaftab but a person like Lord Ram, a leader like PM Modi. We need Uniform Civil Code and law against love jihad. We need such laws where Aftabs can be hanged to death," said Sarma during a roadshow in Delhi. Sarma also swiped at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said he is best in theatrics." People's excitement makes it clear what the result of the election will be.

Kejriwal is best in theatrics. He thinks Hindus are enemies, but can India exist without Hindus? He should apologize for the riots in Delhi during CAA (implementation). BJP will win this election," Sarma told news ANI.

The BJP will hold 14 road shows ahead of the elections. The elections to the 250 ward Municipal Corporation will be held on December 4 and votes will be counted on December 7. The battle would be a direct fight between the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party.

The BJP has governed the civic body since 2007. In the past election held in 2017, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards while the AAP won 48 and the Congress 27.