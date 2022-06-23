"Met Smt. Draupadi Murmu Ji. Her Presidential nomination has been appreciated across India by all sections of society. Her understanding of grassroots problems and vision for India's development is outstanding," PM Modi tweeted.

Her nomination papers are being prepared at Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi's residence, sources informed PTI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, and BJP president J P Nadda will be among her proposers.

Union ministers and senior BJP leaders are signing on as proposers and seconders at Joshi's residence. BJD's Sasmit Patra, whose party has backed her nomination, was also among those at Joshi's home to sign the papers. She is likely to file her nomination in the presence of top party leaders.

Several Delhi BJP leaders, including state president Adesh Gupta, party MPs Manoj Tiwari and Ramesh Bidhuri, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, welcomed Murmu at the airport.

Murmu, who is staying at the Odisha Bhavan, is likely to call on the prime minister. In a brief statement issued before she left for the national capital, Murmu said, "I thank all and seek cooperation from everyone for the presidential election. I will meet all voters (lawmakers) and seek their support before July 18." If elected, the 64-year-old will be the first tribal president of India and the second woman in the post.

Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha will be the joint opposition's candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

The five-year term of President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24 and the Election Commission has fixed July 18 as the date of polling. Counting of votes will take place on July 21.